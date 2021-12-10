Ensure zero tolerance dealings on NNPC right of ways – Oyo NSCDC boss

Oyo state Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Michael Akintayo Adaralewa Thursday ordered zero tolerance for vandalism and illegally dealings in all NNPC pipelines.

Commandant Adaralewa stated this while addressing officers and men of Anti Vandal team of the Oyo state NSCDC on effective monitoring of NNPC pipelines held at its headquarters, Agodi in Ibadan.

He stated that the time has come for effective monitoring of NNPC right of way and all critical national asset during this end of the year rush.

Commandant Adaralewa charged officers and men of the anti vandal team to maintain zero tolerance for vandalism and those illegally dealing in petroleum products during the festive session .

The Oyo NSCDC commandant tasked the public and stakeholders in and across the state for sustaining the fight against vandalism by NSCDC in Oyo state and promised to ensure justice is never denied.