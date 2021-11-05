Entdesigns to train Nigerians on information mgt

A consulting firm, Entdesigns Resources Hub is set train members of House of Representatives committee on information, national orientation, ethics and values under the chairmanship of the Speaker Olufemi Gbajabiamila.

The founder and CEO of the firm, Mr. Olusegun Abdulsalam, disclosed this in a press statement made available to journalists on Wednesday.

He said the aim of the program is “how to manage information in our country, trying not to mislead people when it comes to information.”

He said, it is to create awareness on the kind of information to keep confidential and share with the general public, referring to the twitter incidence.

“We all know that twitter was banned in Nigeria due to mismanagement of information. This is the reason why we have to work together to achieve this goal because in my own opinion, information is key to the development of our dear country as well as every other country that is developed today.”

He said they will take the programme into various local government and grassroots to make sure other communities are educated.

According to the statement those expected to be in attendance includes all deputy governors , chairman, House committee of information, each state House of Assemble, commissioner for information (state), permanent secretary ministry of information, director of information, state director national orientation agency, IGP of police, chairman EFCC, DG DSS, DG NTA, DG FRCC, Corp marshal FRSC, group managing Director Zenith bank, managing director, Stanbic IBTC bank, CEO 9mobile, Ambassador British high commission, Ambassador United States, CEO MTN Nigeria, CEO Gbocom.

It said company concerned with promotion of hard work, productivity, diligence and great corporate image for the nation.

The event is said to be a 3days program, to take-off 17th November, 2021 and end 19th of same month.