Entertainment industry capable of boosting GDP- Zaaki Azaay

A Nigerian artiste and Vice President of Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN), Zaaki Azaay has described the entertainment industry as money-spinning capable of boosting the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Azzay made the call on Wednesday during a courtesy visit to Blueprint Corporate headquarters in Abuja.

According to him, there is the need for federal government to tap into the entertainment industry rather than depend solely on oil to drive the economy.

He said, “The entertainment industry has done so well so far and improved without the support of the federal government.

“Therefore, it is necessary for the federal government to provide the right infrastructure to the music industry which is currently ruing the whole world.

“My take is that if Federal Government look inward and gives attention to the entertainment industry, more jobs will be created, more money will be made.

“On the challenges been faced by entertainers, he regretted that nothing has been done to curb the spates of piracy, noting that there should be synergy among entertainers as a way of speaking in one voice to nip it in the bud.

He nevertheless, enjoined parents who are now embracing the industry not to disallow their children to delve into it, saying entertainers are responsible people.