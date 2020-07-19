ENTRACO moves to reclaim Owerri environment in 7 days

Imo state Environmental Transformation Commission (ENTRACO) has come up with some measures with which to return Owerri, the state capital to its former glory within seven days.

To this end, the special adviser to the governor and general manager of the commission, Hon Reginald Ebere has directed commercial vehicles to purchase the ENTRACO approved waste baskets with which to dispose refuse while in their vehicles, instead of throwing refuse out of vehicles.

He also directed traders dealing on provisions, wines and other wares along Douglas, Rotibi and other adjoining roads to move to Alaba International Market along Aba road to secure shops at cheaper rates even as he directed house owners who constructed slabs on drainages in front of their houses to replace them with metal coverings.

It is worthy of note that Ebere’s commission has successfully barred traders at the Eke Ukwu Owere market from selling on the road with the construction of barbed wires preventing them from leaving the market environment.