Entrepreneur, Adenike Adeeko, hosts maiden Ibiza party in Abuja

An entrepreneur and hospitality expert, Adenike Isi Adeeko, has hosted the debut edition of her Ibiza party at Tiki Cultures, last weekend, in Abuja.

The party was for house and amapiano music lovers to meet and have a great time together.

In an interview with journalists, she said “Few women are in nightlife business because it is tasking mentally, financially, and there are so many odds stacked against us.

“Women have to work thrice as hard as men in the nightlife business to become successful,”

“We had the afro-caribbean party the last time to celebrate our roots. The world is a global village now, and amongs us are so many Caribbeans with deep rooted African culture, we at Tiki cultures decided to celebrate with friends and people around Abuja,” she added.

Speaking on what inspired her to hospitality business, she said “First, I like to party. Secondly, I realised a few years ago that people in this city are not used to celebrating themed parties, I decided to fill that void and the people are loving it.”

On her challenges, she said “we need more collaborations, these parties are quite expensive to plan and execute. We work with Decorators, event planners, DJs, Media set up, Publicity, Costumes, and many more expenses go into these parties. Having more collaborations will really take the financial stress off us, to create more of this”.

