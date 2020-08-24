Entrepreneur opens business school in Anambra



The Chancellor, Mitchell & Michelle Business School, Dr Amaechi Ofomata, has announced plan by the institution to officially take off its innovative education at Awka, the Anambra state capital.

Ofomata, an Harvard trained entrepreneur and Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (CEO), AMAECOM Global Limited, who disclosed this while receiving some executive members of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Anambra state Council who were in a courtesy call to the instition, said the business school would help to build successful entreprenuers and business executives.



“The first innovative, practical and hands-on-desk business school in Nigeria, would train and mentor businesses/businessmen, budding entrepreneurs and leaders in the state as it does at other parts of country where it exist. The institution would have been commissioned if not because of the coronavirus pandemic ravaging the world. We will let you know when we will officially commission it.



“I have met with various ministries and business men and women and they indicated interest to enroll into the school to gain more knowledge and skills to grow their enterprise. The programs at Mitchell & Michelle Business School are facilitated by accomplished entrepreneurs and leading professionals using a practical curriculum that covers a wide range of business topics designed to educate and raise marketable leaders in the art and science of building and running successful businesses,” he added.



He added that the school would exist same time with the newly decorated AMAECOM branch in Awka, with a view to offer people of the state best of the products and services of the Africa’s Leading Asset Financing Company in electronics and others.