Entrepreneur tasks FG on business environment

The Managing Director of FELME Consults Nigeria Limited Abuja, Mr. Felix Ter Abunde has said Nigerian entrepreneurs can do better if the federal government will provide conducive environment for them to operate in.

Abunde made the call in Abuja when Media Dialogue Communication Limited (MDCL) conferred on him the Young Entrepreneur of the Year 2020/Peace Ambassador Awards recently.

He explained that a lot of Nigerian entrepreneurs were facing serious challenges amidst festering insecurity while some businesses had folded up.

According to him, the multiplicity of taxes in different parts of the country have also affected businesses operations in the country.

The entrepreneur chief executive officer urged the government to take urgent steps to address the challenges in order to give business executives a new lease of life in the next few years.

He expressed satisfaction with the reforms in the banking sector as well as the recovering of stolen depositors’ funds by the chief executives of some banks.

He said Nigeria had great potential, adding that most economies of the world had survived on them, stressing: “Government should have passion for entrepreneurs as that is the only way to aid their contributions to the GDP.”

He noted that to ensure a rapid transformation of the economy, stakeholders must evolve transformational leadership, establish credible, dynamic government institutions, effective project management and delivery strategies.

The Guma local government area of Benue-born business man admonished Nigerians to task her leaders to provide direction for national growth. He however applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for his vision that has brought about infrastructural transformation in different sectors of the country.

He commended the organisers of Media Dialogue Communication Limited (MDCL) for the gesture, saying noting that the money would assist him in expanding his business.

Blueprint Newspapers reports that the occasion was attended by many dignitaries including the former speaker of Federal House Representatives, Rt Hon Ghali Umar Na’Abba, who unveiled The Dialogue newsmagazine carrying the profiles of the award recipients at the colourful peace summit held at the Banquet hall of Merit House, Abuja.