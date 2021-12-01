Entrepreneurship: Lawmaker trains 387 in Kaduna

As part of efforts to fight unemployment among youth and Women of his constituency, the member representing Kauru federal constituency of Kaduna state, Mukhtar Zakari Isa Chawai, has trained over 387 people on entrepreneurship in different business.

The lawmaker stated this at the closing ceremony of 7 edition of the training held at town hall in Kauru town.

He said that from time he came on board as he has trained 387 to become self-reliant in his constituency,

He said 27 of them will be supported in order to fight unemployment and assist others.

Chawai Said, “This programme is part of my constituency project aimed at improving the lives of the people. And we will continue to do that as long we are in the house considering the fact we are much concerned about our people.”

However, the lawmaker called on the beneficiaries to make judicious use of materials given to them to benefit themselves and others.

Our correspondent reports that 20 motorcycles, 9 power generating sets and 3 tricycles were given to beneficiaries.

In her remarks, a representative of partner agency, Biosafety Management Agency, Mrs Victoria Dogari warned the beneficiaries against disposing of materials given.

Mrs Dogari thanked the lawmaker for his foresightedness by touching the lives of his people and urged other politicians in the area borrow leaf the lawmaker.

