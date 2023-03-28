Entrepreneurship: NDE has secured 1m jobs for women – DG 

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has said it has created 1million jobs for women through skills acquisition and entrepreneurial training opportunities designed to equip them with the critical skills required to set up and run private enterprises.

Speaking at the opening ceremony for the conduct of training on shoe and bag-making held at the Kano office of the NDE, Monday, the Director General of NDE, Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, said the NDE has deliberately designed and implemented new schemes that key squarely into the micro economic policies of the federal government.

He noted that the NDE management in its derive for making it easier for its successful beneficiaries to grow and expand their businesses, was encouraging Women to form Women Cooperative Group through which they can access adequate loan facilities.

The director general, who was represented by the Kano office coordinator Inuwa Abdullahi Adamu however stated that the NDE has provided s platform for the Women who have benefitted from its numerous skills Acquisition training to gain.

