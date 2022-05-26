Enugu 2023: Businessman, Nnaji, emerges APC guber candidate



Businessman, Chief Uche Nnaji, has won unopposed the All Progressives Congress, (APC) governorship ticket for Enugu state.

Nnaji emerged during the party’s primary election held at the APC South East zonal office.

Nnaji, an ally of Imo state governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, scored a total 1070 votes in the primaries election.

He was a sole aspirant for the gubernatorial primary election of the party in the state.

Five elected state delegates from each of the 260 wards in the state participated in the internal party election

Chairman of the State electoral Committee for the primary election, Jalaba Sheriff, who announced the result, said the election was peaceful.

In his acceptance, shortly after he was declared winner, Nnaji said: “We are saying sorry to you because we are the ones that brought the PDP government and they are making mistakes.



“I’m happy that the person that brought the PDP which is making the mistake has been elected to correct the mistakes and I’m capable of correcting those wrongs. I have all it takes to do that, we have all it takes to wage the political battle.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

