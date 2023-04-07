Enugu 2023: CSOs, others move to protect Mbah’s mandate

Coalition of Civil Society Organizations have unveiled a mandate protection movement, Mba Mandate Movement, (M3GROUP), for Barr Peter Mbah, the Governor-Elect of Enugu State who contested and won the 2023 governorship election under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Though the move was initiated by leading CSOs, the project attracted the interest of several pressure groups, professional associations, religious entities, youth and women pro-democracy networks among others.

The movement was created for the exclusive aim of driving widespread advocacies and leading civic actions to safeguard the mandate of Peter Mbah against all forms of existing and potential threats or distractions.

According to the Convener and Lead Speaker of the group, Comrade Kennedy Iyere, the need to defend the mandate of Peter Mbah is critical to the rapid development of Enugu State.

He affirmed that the Peter Mbah administration will engender a responsible government whose priority is to accelerate social and economic development for the sustainable well-being of Enugu State and its people.

“Tell me who else, if not Peter Mbah, his records of past performances have made him the most acceptable among the three key persons who contested for the 2023 Enugu guber seat.

“His victory was well deserved and the results of the polls reflected the will of the people.

“Look at his achievements in the private sector where he distinguished himself, as a pacesetter. His Pinnacle Oil and Gas proudly has over 8000 employees.

“Mbah has come to serve and to move Enugu State to its next realm of development and Ndi Enugu are aware of this.

Therefore, those who are making efforts to distract his focus are hereby advised to distance themselves from him,” Iyere added.

Prof Chris Nwaokobia, was the keynote speaker at the event.

He is a major ally of Peter Obi and one of the key leaders of the Obidient Movement.

Prof Nwaokobia said Peter Mbah won the support of the “Obidients” because he has the ingredients they want to see in the governor they desire for a new Nigeria.

Also, popular Nollywood Actress, Patience Ozokwo (Mama G), who is also a known figure in the “Obidient Movement” shared the same opinion with Prof Chris Nwaokobia.

According to Mama G, Peter Mbah possesses the character, competency and capacity which will make him the best governor to ever lead Enugu State.

