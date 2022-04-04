Enugu 2023: Ekweremadu most qualified for governor

“I count him braver who overcomes his desire and vision than him who overcomes his enemies – Aristotle, Greek philosopher.

Senator Ike Ekweremadu is a popular grassroots-oriented politician, governorship aspirant and a lawyer from Enugu state who has served in the senate since May 2003. His 19 years in the red chamber of the National Assembly has, no doubt, put him on a pedestal to lead. He is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and was the deputy senate president for three consecutive terms (sixth, seventh and eighth) under David Mark and Bukola Saraki, respectively. He presided during plenary when his bosses were absent and he performed creditably.

There is no gainsaying that Ekweremadu’s wealth of experience and exposure will add to good governance in Enugu state as 2023 general elections draw closer. Going by the experience he has garnered over the years, as a fifth term senator, the former deputy senate president (DSP) has promised good governance as governor of Enugu state if elected in 2023.

He also promised to fight insecurity, provide infrastructure and check youth restiveness through the provision of basic amenities, where the youth will be positively engaged and contribute meaningfully to the development of the Coal City state.

An apostle of local government autonomy, Ekweremadu said he will have nothing to do with local government funds but will instead encourage the chairmen of the councils to create enabling environment for the citizens where businesses will thrive and succeed in Enugu state.

“When I become Enugu state governor come 2023, I won’t tamper with local government funds. I will tell them to build roads, schools and make sure there is security to make my job easier. I will ensure we reduce the amount tankers pay to get water. I am going to address that problem within two months of my assumption and by mid-term, we are going rehabilitate the existing ones like the well in Orji River which the federal government assisted us with as well as do several boreholes at 9th Mile and also the Ajali Waterworks and deliver bulk water to Enugu Urban Area.

“There is also going to be water presence around Iva Valley and our government will harness that too. We are also going to look at small Rivers in Enugu, treat the water and regulate it because we don’t have underground water within Enugu metropolis due to the presence of coal. We will take advantage of the surface water and water will be delivered to everybody’s home within two years of my assumption as the next governor of Enugu state.

“We plan to develop four to six lanes on both sides of our roads and we are going to have security cameras, a surveillance centre in Enugu so that from office we can track cars coming in and out and challenges can be resolved very quickly. In some places, we are going to provide rest areas for our people on the road, to buy fuel, eat and relax before they continue their journey and in achieving these lofty ideas, we are going to partner with the private sector for overriding public interest as encapsulated in the land use Act 1979. Our government come 2023 will exercise power under the Act to compulsorily acquire those lands and rebuild them for the common good of all Enugu state citizens.

“When I become governor come 2023, we would open up a road from between Nara and Agbani to Amagueze and join it to Amechi road. From there, we will come to Enugu-East Isiuzo. Isiuzo will connect to Udenu and there is also a road already between Udenu and Isiuzo as well as Isiuzo and Igbo Eze-North not forgetting the road from Igbo Eze North to Igbo Eze South to Nsukka, Uzo -Uwani and other parts to make it complete. We want also to actualise a city like Lagos where there are no boundaries between one local government and the other.

“Our focus if elected as the next governor of Enugu state come 2023, we plan to build two industries per local government area. Every local government area in Enugu state under my watch will have one product based on its comparative advantage. This is one of our approaches to boost the economy of Enugu state. This is also a strategy for creating employment which is why within four years, our government will reduce unemployment by 70 percent as government at all levels cannot accommodate everybody”, the governorship hopeful said.

As a man imbued with foresight and hindsight, Distinguished Senator Ekweremadu already knows what he wants to do by changing the ways things are being done, bring new strategies to governance to the benefit of his people.

Wallace Huey, the co-developer of Trans4mind and director of the Trans4mind Network, surely had Ekweremadu in mind when he said, “Good vision gives rise to burning desire, burning desire leads to focused intent and focused intent stimulates committed action.”

A ranking senator and former Speaker of ECOWAS Parliament who served with diligence, humility and candour has seen it all and thus not new to governance.

Ekweremadu holds the national honour of the Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR). Hee is also a Knight of the Good Shepherd. He holds the traditional title Ikeoha Ndigbo. No wonder, the popular agitations in every nook and cranny in Enugu state, especially, at the grassroots level is for Ike Ekweremadu to join the governorship race in order to consolidate as well as provide democratic dividends to the entire Enugu state and her citizenry come 2023.

Be it as it may, the issue of zoning the governorship position in Enugu state as being canvassed by some stakeholders could be likened to rumour mongering which in the words of Hon. Justice Chukwudufu Oputa of blessed memory is synonymous to construction sites and market places.

Ibrahim writes via