Enugu 2023: Mbaka prays for peaceful transition, praises Nnamani

The Spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Rev. Father Ejike Mbaka, has showered encomium on the former governor of Enugu state, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani for bequeathing a legacy of smooth and successive Governorship transitions since 1999.

Father Mbaka who prayed for peaceful transition in the state, said transition from one governorship tenure to another has been uninterrupted on account of Senator Nnamani’s Ebeano political family structure in the state.

He stated this recently at Adoration ministry in Enugu State.

According to him the smooth transitions from one administration to another and adherence to the rotation principle among the three Senatorial zones brought political harmony in the coal city state.

He said Senator Nnamani instituted Ebeano political dynasty that has produced Barr Sullivan Chime from Enugu West ( 2007 —2015), Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi from Enugu north (2015——2023) and has produced Barr Peter Mba from Enugu East that would likely win the Governorship election in 2023.

Senator Nnamani was a two time Governor of the state from 1999 ——2007 during which he founded Ebeano political family, which has remained dominant in administration of the state since 1999.

He stated: “The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) choice of Peter Mba for the governorship race next year is a wise one. As an entrepreneur, he will bring his expertise to bear in terms of job creation and improve infrastructure in Enugu state.”

” Senator was not bad as a governor, after all, he brought Chime and Chime facilitated the emergence of Ugwuanyi (An Apostle of peace) and both of them products of Ebeano family performed creditably .

“I believe the choice of Mba for 2023 governorship also from Ebeano political family is good. Mba has a track record of performance in the management of human and material resources from the private sector. He will deliver.”

He appreciated other governorship contestants, who stepped down for Mba to emerge at the primary and agreed to work with him saying, “they need to work together as a team for the good and development of Enugu state.”

Mbaka appealed to politicians ahead of the forthcoming elections to play the game according to the rules, saying politics should be played like a game devoid of rancour or acrimony.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

