Enugu 2023: Ugwuanyi to choose successor – Nnamani

Former Governor of Enugu state and Senator representing Enugu East in the Senate, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, declared Thursday that it is the prerogative of the state governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, to produce his successor without challenges.

This he said was in line with the precedent for the incumbent governor of the state to determine his successor at least since 1999.

Nnamani who stated this in Abuja said it has been the tradition in the state since 1999.

He said: “We have a tradition in Enugu state politics. The governor is the leader who directs affairs. He will determine who succeeds him without compromising the electoral processes and whoever he chooses will be our next governor.

“I have absolute loyalty and respect for my governor who is also the leader of Ebeano political family . He has demonstrated capacity and leadership. We are waiting for him to lead the way to go in 2023 and we shall follow.”

He added that he was excited by the political developments in the state where accomplished sons and daughters are showing interest in the politics of the state and prayed that the best amongst them emerges as governor in 2023.

“All the aspirants belong to the Ebeano political family. One hundred percent of them are my primary, secondary and by-products. Some may have close affinity with me which explains the understandable speculations on whom I may be supporting.

“But it is the governor that will choose his successor. The political machinery in the state including the Ebeano family will be rolled out to support whomever he chooses,” he said.

He therefore admonished those fanning the embers of war to sheathe their swords saying, there is no war to be fought. We are one family, whomever emerges will be governor for all.”

In line with the tradition, Senator Nnamani from Enugu East was the state governor from 1999 to 2007, Sullivan Chime from Enugu West took over from 2007 to 2015 while the incumbent governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi from Enugu North is expected to complete the cycle in 2023.

It is expected that the governorship slot returns to Enugu East for the second round of the rotation in 2023.