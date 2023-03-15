Enugu 2023: Who does the cap fit?

CHUKS NWEZE examines the political scenario in Enugu state

and concludes that four contending parties have their eyes on the ball and are likely to clinch victory in the governorship election in the state

A popular Igbo aphorism people says that ‘tomorrow is pregnant’, (echi di ime). The implication of this is that it is difficult to foretell for certain what could happen tomorrow in the political landscape because tomorrow is in the hands of God.

Uncertainty hovering around Enugu

Going by that saying, Enugu state is pregnant as far as who would take over the reigns of governance from the incumbent, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, aka Gburugburu, come Saturday, the 18th day of March, 2023, being the rescheduled day INEC set to conduct of the governorship election.

Because nobody knows what would be the outcome of the governorship election in Enugu state, there is an uneasy calm and bottled quietness everywhere as to which of the four major contenders in the governorship race will emerge victorious at the end of the day.

What makes the forthcoming gubernatorial polls nebulous is that all the candidates in the race are eminently qualified for the job based on their political standing, character, competence and exposure.

Without bating an eyelid, everybody knows, especially, political pundits that the Enugu state governorship race is among the candidates of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP), All Progressives Congress (APC) and All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), other candidates from other political parties notwithstanding.

Chances of PDP

Already, the (PDP) has been controlling the state since the return to democracy in 1999. It is, therefore, believed that the PDP governorship candidate, Mr. Peter Mbah, is likely going to win the governorship election.

This is because Enugu state people seem to have a solo pathway to the Government House which is voting whoever PDP presents, whether competent, a saint or sinner. It is based on this belief that people have started flocking around Mbah as the governorship hopeful.

Mbah had been in government in the days of ex-governor Chimaroke Nnamani and worked as the Chief of Staff and Commissioner for Finance.

Apart from his former position in government, he has been proved to be a good businessman, an industrialist who has been able to sustain his oil business, the Pinnacle Oil which he has made to be big and flowing.

Mbah looks good to be governor because he hails from Nkanu who are predominantly in control of five local governments out of the six local government areas that made up Enugu East Senatorial Zone.

Intimidating chances of Labour Party

But as good as Mbah looks to clinching the governorship seat, the Labour Party candidate, Hon. Chijioke Edeoga, seems to look even more hopeful because he has garnered a lot of experience in governance.

As far as competence is concerned, he could be said to be more competent that the three others because he has played politics at the local level, state level and national level.

Edeoga, the LP candidate started his political ascendancy as media assistant to the former governor of old Enugu state, Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo. In 1999, when Nigeria returned to civil democracy, Edeoga won the Enugu East and Isi-Uzo federal constituency and played a prominent role as the spokesman of the Green Chambers all the days of his stay at the House of Representatives.

Before Edeoga went to Abuja, he first won the championship of Isi-Uzo local government council and performed creditably in his day.

Because of Edeoga’s Sterling leadership quality and humane character, the former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu picked him to work with him, that is, after he had worked as a legislative assistant to the then President Good luck Jonathan.

When Edeoga returned from Abuja, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi spotted him as an astute administrator and made him the Commissioner for Local Government Matters in his first tenure and in his second tenure, chose him as the Commissioner for Environment, a position he held until he resigned to contest for governorship to take over from Ugwuanyi, come May 29, 2023.

APGA and Frank Nweke Jnr.

Another topnotch contender to the Lion Building race is Mr. Frank Nweke Jnr. Nweke does not need introduction because he was once the Minister of Information in the days of President Olusegun Obasanjo. After that, he worked in the economic team of the former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Before Nweke went to Abuja, he served as the Chief of Staff to ex-governor Chimaroke Nnamani as well as Chief of Staff.

One good thing going for Nweke is that he is a suave speaker and can speak glibly and convincingly and this has been helping him in his campaign. He is man that stands his ground in whatever he sets his mind to achieve. For instance, he is from Nkanu West that has produced two governors, Jim Nwobodo and Chimaroke Nnamani.

Going by the rotation agenda of governance that has been holding sway in Enugu state since 1999, he knows that he should not come out but convinced that he has what it takes to deliver, he is stuck to his guns and has been campaigning vigorously to win and many are giving it to him to win.

APC’s chances

On the part of the APC governorship candidate, Chief Uche Nnaji, he is business mogul that is known for his philanthropy. His party is the ruling party at the centre and he is basking on that knowledge to win the governorship so that should APC win again, as it has been adjusted to have won through Tinubu, then it will be good that he wins so that Enugu will be in the good book of the powers in Abuja.

Nnaji’s problem, like Nweke is that he too is from Nkanu West instead the other Enugu East local governments that have not ruled as governor of Enugu State. Political watchers are giving to him that he would win because APC will do anything humanly possible to win Enugu State for the first time.

A political pundits, Chinedu Nwanmuo said that APC will rig the election in favour of Nnaji. “APC will do everything humanly possible to see that Nnaji wins the Enugu State governorship. Governor Uzodimma of Imo state will do all he can to see that Nnaji wins so that he will have another APC governor in the South East. I heard that APC had already written the result and is waiting to announce it and tell others to go to court,” Nwamuo alleged.

Before, Edeoga had boasted that he would dismantle PDP in Enugu State and said that he would tour all the wards and all the local government to ensure that he actualises his vaunting.

And true to his words, as if he had seen tomorrow, his party, the Labour Party performed creditably in the presidential and national assembly elections where it won all the eight Federal Constituency elections minus one won by PDP for Nkanu East and West Federal Constituency by Nnoli Nnaji, the incumbent legislator representing the Federal Constituency.

It was his party the Labour Party that stopped Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi from achieving his tall objective of going to the Senate after being at the House of Reps for twelve years, and eight years as a governor even it is not his turn to go to the Senate.

From the trouncing of other parties by the Labour Party, LP, Edeoga being the governorship candidate of LP now looks good to mount the Lion Building. The Obidient Movement is there to complete what they started.

“I tell you solemnly, Edeoga is going to win the election. I saw it in my dream. Having voted overwhelming for Labour Party, do you thing the people will turn round to vote for PDP? The people want change. They are tired of PDP and will vote for Edeoga,” Benji Okoro from Nsukka said.

“Edeoga will win landslide. The whole local governments in Enugu North local government areas and Isi-Uzo will vote for Edeoga. The people of Greater Awgu too, will vote for Edeoga because his running mate, John Nwokeabia is from Greater and they are likely going to vote for him,” Cosmas Orjinta who hails from Enugu West senatorial zone said.

But people some people are still insisting that Peter Mbah would win the race because the whole Nkanu land are with him. In short, the entire Nkanu land once converged at Okpara Square to thank Governor Ugwuanyi for giving a person from Nkanu the ticket of PDP, a party that had been winning in the state since 1999.

The convener of the solidarity rally and Speaker of Enugu State House of Assembly, Hon. Uchenna Ubosi said that Nkanu people had unanimously chosen and endorsed Mbah as their sole candidate. He said that they were aware that other Nkanu indigenes are in the race but that they chose Mbah to go for them. “We know that there are others candidates from Nkanu but we have chosen Mbah as our sole candidate for the election,” Ubosi said.

Speaking in like manner, Chief Jim Nwobodo, who was the first to showcase Mbah before newsmen even the primaries urged his people at the occasion to vote for Mbah and Gov. Ugwuanyi who was present at the occasion urged Nkanu people to vote for their own.

Aware that the race is not for the faint hearted, PDP has been campaigning vigorously for Mbah to win. They have been spending a lot on mounting billboards, pleading with the people to vote for Mbah. They posit that the era of Obident Movement was over because the presidential election had gone and now is the time to vote for candidates not parties.

In one of the signposts mounted at strategic positions, PDP and Mbah supporters wrote, “Obident 4Mbah, don’t use vex to vote incompetence.” Thus they are asserting that the electorate should vote for Mbah who they believe is competent owing to his business success with the Pinnacle Oil and the number of support groups that were formed to drum support for him.

Of all the governorship candidates, Mbah has garnered endorsement more than any of them. The churches, traditional rulers and corporate organisations have at one time or the other endorsed Mbah for governor. In short, if endorsement is anything to go by, Mbah is as good as the next Governor of Enugu state.

The chairman of Labour Party, LP, in Enugu State, Barr. Casmir Agbo, who was the protem governorship candidate before Edeoga was duly elected has sworn that LP would retire PDP from Enugu politics.

Agbo described the governorship election as a Tsunami, saying that they must win. “I told the party chairman and the secretaries from the 17 local government areas of the state to go and work for the party. Labour Party wants to emancipate the people from the shackles of poverty. We are mobilising to make sure that the people they go out and vote. I am working towards collapsing PDP in Enugu State,” Agbo boasts.

As Saturday is almost here, as Mbah would say, “our tomorrow is here,” the die is cast and expectation is high that the Enugu governorship election is not going to be an easy one because all the four major candidates look good to win.

What people are praying is that it will not be marred by violence as witnessed prior to the presidential and NASS election when the LP Senatorial candidate for Enugu East Senatorial zone, Barr. Oyibo Chukwu who looked good to win was gruesomely killed three days to the election which led to the postponement of the senatorial election to take place same Saturday.

There is high fear that the election might be bloody because recently men believed to be thugs imported from Anambra state were arrested at Isi-Uzo, Chijoke Edeoga’s home local government. The PDP is fingered as the brains behind the thugs importation through the local government chairman.

The security agencies, especially, the police has assured of adequate security or men and materials on the voting day and we hope that the outcome will be peaceful.

