Enugu @ 30: We’ll continue to build state of our dreams – Ekweremadu

Former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, has felicitated with the government and people of Enugu state as the state clocked 30 years, Friday.

Ekweremadu, in a statement entitled “Enugu: 30 and Fledging” said: “Ours is a state with enormous potentials, hence I charge all to join hands in our legendary love and comradeship so that together we will continue to build an Enugu of our dreams that our forebears and posterity will be proud of.”

The law maker further stated: “This day will always remain special to the Waawa people as we also remain grateful to the military administration of General Ibrahim Babangida (retd.) for graciously creating Enugu State some 30 years ago.

“Although there have been challenges, I must congratulate and commend successive leaders of the state namely: Col. Herbert Obieze, Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo, Navy Capt. Temi Ejoor, Col. Mike Torey, Col. Sule Ahman, Navy Capt. Adewunmi Agbaje, Dr. Chimaroke Nnamani, Barr. Sullivan Chime, and today, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, for the progress made so far.

“It is to their collective credit that Enugu, as former capital of the defunct Eastern region, East Central State, old Anambra state, and old Enugu State, remains a cynosure of unity and egalitarianism, an investment destination, one of the most secure states of the federation, and a rallying point and home for Ndigbo, the people of the former Eastern region, and indeed all Nigerians.

“I duff my cap to the founding fathers of the state such as Chief Christian Chukwuma Onoh, HRH Igwe Edward Nnaji, Chief Enechi Onyia, HRH Igwe Charls Abangwu, Chief Basil Okwu, HRH Igwe John Ugwu Nwodo, and a host of thers for their doggedness, sacrifice, progressivism, and foresightedness,” he stated.