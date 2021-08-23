Enugu a ghost town despite suspension of IPOB sit-at-home

In spite of the fact that the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) suspended the sit at home order they earlier issued to ensure that their detained leader, Nnamdi Kanu is released unconditionally from detention, the people of Enugu state and indeed the entire South east have continued to obey the order.

As a result, markets, shops, motor parks, banks, schools closed to business in Enugu on Monday.

The usual hustling and bustling that charactise Monday morning disappeared in Enugu as traders, transporters, artisans shunned their businesses and stayed at home.

The ever busy roads like Okpara Avenue, Market Road, Agbani Road, New Haven and Ogui Road became a ghost of their former selves as the streets were deserted and market stalls closed.

The sit at home was equally observed in the university town of Nsukka where University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) is situated. In the same breadth, the popular Orie Orba Market in Udenu local government area, Gov. Ugwuanyi’s country home was also closed to business.

Emene, the town that housed the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu also closed shops in adherence to the undeclared sit –at- home call.

Investigation shows that people decided to sit at home following the sad experience of last week when there was pandemonium following the news that there was shooting in various parts of Enugu metropolis and markets that opened in the morning hours hurriedly evacuated.