Enugu APC campaign office attacked, buses burnt

The campaign office of George Tagbo Ogara, one of the candidates laying claim to the Enugu state All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship ticket, was Saturday night attacked by unknown persons.

The attackers, it was gathered, set two campaign buses branded ‘Buhari/Osibanjo campaign’ ablaze.

An eyewitness report says the resultant fire was controlled by officials of the State Fire Service who promptly arrive the scene.

However, Ogara, in a reaction to the incident, claimed that the attackers used Improvised Explosive Device (IEDs) to set the two buses ablaze.

Ogara, who was in Lagos at the time of the incident, said he does not know where the attack came from.

“Improvised Explosive Device (IED), bomb is not a matter a civilian like me can interpret. The police and DSS will investigate that matter.

“Bomb is a military hardware and it’s not something civilians can discuss and point accusing fingers at any person; it’s a very serious matter.”

Ogara, who claims to be the duly elected Enugu APC governorship candidate for the 2019 election, is in court to challenge the party for publishing the name of a former Senator, Ayogu Eze, as its candidate.

The tussle, which has lingered, has been fixed for hearing at an Abuja Federal High Court on January 10.

