Enugu APC chieftains in fresh war of words

Chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Enugu State chapter have accused each other of working for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against the party’s governorship candidate.

The chieftains, who opened fresh verbal war, alleged that some so-called leaders of the party were stooges of the PDP in the state, noting that these were serious detractions to the APC’s interest in Enugu State.

The Okey Ogbodo-led faction of the party had fired the first salvo with a claim that Senator Ayogu Eze is not the party’s governorship candidate for the 2019 general elections.

“For the avoidance of doubts, the APC flag bearer in Enugu State is Barrister George Tagbo Ogara and not Ayogu Eze”.

However, in a swift reaction to the comment, the State APC chairman, Barrister Ben Nwoye, dismissed the claim and accused him and Ogara of making themselves willing tools in the hands of the PDP.

However, Ogbodo again attacked Nwoye, stating that he had by every of his actions showed that he was executing a PDP agenda.

He stated this in a statement released yesterday noting that, “from assumption of office in 2014, Nwoye has always been a tool of the APC’s destruction in the hands of the PDP.

“That he cannot deny the fact that he, as a major opposition chairman in Enugu State, has never for one day criticized the negative actions of the PDP-led government in the State.

“It is also on record that the younger brother of Chris Ibe (Baywood), Ugonna Ibe was appointed caretaker committee chairman of Awgu LGA by the current PDP government.

“Baywood has been the Chief sponsor of Ben Nwoye.

It won’t be surprising that the money generated by Ugonna Ibe as Awgu caretaker chairman, was used to fund Ben Nwoye’s APC leadership in the State.

“The House of Assembly candidates of the APC in the 2015 elections went to court against the PDP government in Enugu State but Ben Nwoye went and withdrew the case in favour of PDP without consulting the candidates that instituted the case.

“With all these barrage of evidence, the press should judge for themselves who is the agent of PDP.”

