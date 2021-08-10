Enugu: APC excos ‘sack’ Nwoye as party chairman

Members of the State Executive Committee (SEC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu state have passed a vote of no confidence on state’s party chairman, Dr. Ben Nwoye, accusing him of insurbodination to statutory authorities and attempt to balkanise the state chapter of the party.



Consequently, they appointed in his stead, Prince Chikwado Chukwunta Nnaji, the state vice chairman as the acting chairman of the APC in Enugu State.

These were part of the resolutions of the committee contained in a communique signed by 42 members of the State Executive Committee on Tuesday.



The committee further accused Nwoye of gross misconduct, disregard to party’s constitution and congress guidelines as spelt out by the Caretaker And Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the party.



Speaking to journalists at a press conference, the acting state vice chairman, Prince Gilbert C. Chukwunta, in company of other party executives including state secretary, Chief Robert Eze; state woman leader, Hon Mrs Oby Nwofor; state youth leader, Joshua Mamah, and the state financial secretary, Dr. Mrs. Amaka Adonu, stated that the exco members had come together to rescue the party from its looming dismemberment should Nwoye remain as chairman.