Enugu APC: Nwoye accuses Nnamani, others of plot to dislodge founding fathers



Embattled caretaker chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Enugu state chapter, Dr. Ben Nwoye, has accused the former Senate President, Chief Ken Nnamani and other latter day party stalwarts like Hon. Eugene Odo, former speaker of Enugu State House of Assembly, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, of plotting to hijack the party and dislodge the foundation members of the party.

Nwoye who made the allegation in an interview said those who joined the party from PDP are trying to edge out those that nurtured the party to grow before they jumped the bandwagon.

He said, pointedly that the way they been going about it in the name of rejigging the party whereas they are systematically to to kill the party, would not make way for the party to win elections.

Rather than building the party, Nwoye said it would be a mirage for APC to wrestle power from PDP in Enugu State in future elections.

He said: “I told my brother, former Senate President, Senator Ken Nnamani, the leader of our great party in the South-East that you cannot rejig the party by killing it. You cannot destroy what others created, you were not a founding father but you must be a father to all.



“You cannot select who you are father to, you cannot be a divider in chief. You must be a united in chief. We cannot dislodge PDP in Enugu state by shutting the door from the likes of Osita Okechukwu, Okey Ezea, Distinguished Senator Ayogu Eze and our able financier, Engr Baywood Ibe.”



Referring to the ward congresses conducted recently, Nwoye regretted that their leaders have failed to use democratic process in conducting congresses in the state and had thus created crisis in South East APC

