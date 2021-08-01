Enugu assembly member launches empowerment foundation

The member representing the Isi-Uzo state constituency at the Enugu State House of Assembly, Mrs. Amaka Catherine Ugwueze, weekend, launched a foundation for the indigent and less privileged in memory of her late husband, Hon. Chijoke Ugwueze.

According to the state lawmaker, the name of her foundation is Hon. Chijoke Ugwueze Memorial Foundation.

Already, the thirty-three indigent youths and widows from Isi-Uzo Local Government Area, have received scholarships to study up to the university level while some were given skills acquisition and the widows among them got various empowerment packages.

Speaking at the flag off of the Foundation, which commenced with a memorial church service, Mrs Ugwueze who replaced her husband at the state assembly, said her husband was a philanthropist who cared for all especially the widows and the less privileged.

She noted that for this reason she deemed it fit to establish a foundation in his memory.

Ugwueze said it had been a traumatic, hectic and horrible one year since her husband died but to keep his name afloat and help the less privileged, she set up the foundation to sustain her husband’s philanthropy.

“Today marks one year my husband was laid to rest. He was laid to rest on the 31st July, 2020. This is the first memorial service one year after his death.

” It has been a traumatic one year, hectic one year and a horrible one year but God guided and protected us.

“For one year, I had been on sack cloth and to impact on some peoples lives, we are inaugurating in his name and memory today a foundation that will give scholarship, skills acquisition and empowerment for the widows.

“I, in consultation with my family and board members of Leomarx Integrated Service, decided to institute a foundation to continue the dreams of my late husband,” she said.

In addition to the foundation, she equally built a statue and wrote a book on their marriage titled, “the Aguiyi I married.”

Speaker of the Enugu State House of Assembly, Hon. Edward Ubosi who led other members of the Assembly and chairman of the occasion, said they would do everything humanly possible to support their colleague and the Foundation to flourish and encouraged her to continue with her good works.

“You are doing well. We shall continue to support you”, Ubosi said.

Wife of the Enugu state governor, Mrs. Monica Ugwuanyi who graced the occasion encouraged Mr. Ugwueze to sustain her good works and promised to patronise the products of the foundation.

