Enugu assembly okays Ugwuanyi’s N2.5bn CBN health intervention loan



The Enugu state government Thursday got a nod from the state House of Assembly to enable her secure N2, 5 billion CBN health sector intervention fund to enable the state government build and expand health facilities as well as acquire medical equipment in the state.



The House gave the approval following an appeal made by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi led administration to enable the state government improve the health facilities in the state as well as contain the COVID-19 pandemic and other health challenges.



Ugwuanyi had written the state assembly through the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Simon Ortuanya, tasking lawmakers on the need to strengthen the health facilities in the state to be able to cope with health challenges such as the rampaging COVID-19 and similar ailments.



Contributing to the merits of the loan request on the floor, the House Leader, Hon. Ikechukwu Ezeugwu said the outbreak of COVID-19 had overwhelmed not only the developing countries but advanced countries as well, pointing out that accepting the fund would enable the state to upgrade its health facilities and acquire the necessary equipment for the hospitals.



Ezeugwu said COVID-19 was a blessing in disguise in that it had exposed “the deficiency of our health facilities,” pointing out that the “intervention is to save the life of our people.”



He said that since other states were keying into the Fund, it will be fit if Enugu state should follow suit.



In his own submission, Hon. Chinedu Nwamba, representing Nsukka East state constituency, said the loan was small given the enormity of healthcare decay in the state, especially now that more new hospitals were being built.



Hon. Johnson Chukwuobasi, representing Awgu South, said the loan was not for consumption but to improve health facilities.



“The loan is not for consumption, therefore we should take it. It will improve the moribund general hospitals in the state,” he said.



Speaker of the House, Hon. Edward Ubosi, while appraising the contributions of his colleagues on the debate said the seriousness with which the government was fighting to improve the health facilities would be employed to tackle the rising security challenges in the country.

