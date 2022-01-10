Enugu boils as hoodlums enforce sit-at-home

Enugu, the capital city of Enugu state, Monday, erupted in chaos as men suspected to be those enforcing the suspended sit-at-home order earlier made by IPOB leadership over the detention of their leader, Nnamdi Kanu in DSS custody, as some people were shot dead and vehicles set ablaze.

As a result of the sporadic shooting by the hoodlums, traders and motorists who had come out for business quickly closed shop for dear lives.

It was gathered that a man was shot dead at the Gariki Market area, Awkunanaw, Enugu South local government area, while a pleasure car was set on fire at the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway.

An eyewitness told our correspondent that he saw a Toyota Siena car from where people who were wearing mask, were enforcing the order and later zoomed off and started shooting sporadically into the air.

He said he saw a vehicle burning and the men in the vehicle were shouting to him, ‘Hey, hey’ but he did not stop but sped off in his car.

“I did not see the man they shot but I heard that about two people were killed. I saw the car that was set ablaze and people were running helter skelter when I passed by,” the eyewitness said.

However, it was gathered that shooting took place in different parts of the metropolis, thereby forcing traders, transporters to horridly scamper for safety.

Police confirmed the incident and said the situation had been brought under control.

“Following the alleged cases of sporadic shootings at Topland Amechi-Awkunanaw, snatching and burning a of Toyota Sienna vehicle and a tricycle at Umueze and Agbani axis of Nkanu West LGA of the State, by miscreants alleged to be enforcing illegal sit-at-home order, which caused panic within Enugu metropolis in the morning hours of today, 10/01/2022; citizens of Enugu metropolis and the State in general, are hereby assured that the Police, in collaboration with other Security Agencies, has brought the situation under control.

“Consequently, law-abiding citizens of the State have been enjoined to go about their lawful businesses without fear of intimidation or harassment, as Police and other Security Operatives, have been duly deployed to further thwart the untoward activities of the miscreants in the State. Further development will be communicated, please,” the police spokesman, Daniel Ndukwe, disclosed in a release.

Related

No tags for this post.