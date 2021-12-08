Enugu budgets N186.6b for 2022 fiscal yearyear



Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state Tuesday presented a budget proposal of N186, 635,135,770 to the Enugu State House of Assembly for the 2022 fiscal year.

The budget tagged: “Budget of Sustained Growth and Consolidation”, far outweighed the 2021 budget estimate of N169, 840,758,500.

According to Gov. Ugwuanyi, capital expenditure would gulp the sum of N115,157,685,770 while recurrent expenditure stands at N71,477,449,812,000.





He said under the coming year, the state would embark on aggressive provision of infrastructure such as the procurement of tractors to boost agriculture; construct new abattoirs in Enugu and Nsukka urbans, procure agric imputs to encourage increased agriculture, waste disposal equipments, among other projects.



The governor said effort was being made to end the perennial water supply problem in Enugu metropolis and other parts of the state by building additional eight solar powered boreholes.

“Efforts are in top gear to end the perennial water supply problem in Enugu capital,” he said.

In the area of education, he said that the state helped the higher institutions to secure accreditation of courses while giving students that performed exceptionally in external exams scholarships up to university level.

He disclosed that his administration was not toying with workers welfare hence, he has been paying them the minimum wage and regularly, too.

