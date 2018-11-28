Enugu community complains to senate over 1-year blackout 

Residents of Owerre Umabor community, Eha-Alumonah, in Nsukka local government area of Enugu state yesterday urged the intervention of the senate over one year power outage in the area. They presented the matter during an engagement between the Senate Committee on power, steel development and metallurgy and the power consumers as part of their 2018 oversight visit. Comrade Emmanuel Ugwueze, who spoke on behalf of the community, said that despite entreaties and presentations to the EEDC for over one year, there was no hope of light in sight. “The transformer servicing our community had issues. After about six months of power outage, they came and removed it for repairs. Four months have also elapsed since then, but nothing has been heard from them. “We are appealing to the senate to prevail on the EEDC to do the needful because businesses have been crippled in our community for this past one year,” he lamented. Chairman of the committee, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, who led other senators to the event, had told the power consumers that they were in Enugu to feel the pulse of the people on the activities of the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company, (EEDC). “We want to bring an end to estimated billing. We believe that Nigerians deserve a better deal. If you are doing estimated billing, there is also a scientific way worked out by the National Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC. “So, in all, we need to know how the discos are doing after buying the 60 percent and leaving all of us with 40 percent. Those of us who own the 40 percent need to know what they have done so far,” he stressed.

