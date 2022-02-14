Enugu council polls: IPAC demands credible polls, warns against apathy

The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Enugu State, has urged the Enugu State Independent National Electoral Commission (ENSIEC), to ensure a level playing field for all the parties in the February 23 local government elections.

The new IPAC chairman in the state, Hon. Edwin Alor, gave the charge shortly after he was sworn-in as the chairman of the body for the next two years.

He was elected alongside Augustine Nnamani of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) as the Deputy Chairman, Elvis Ugwuoke, the Secretary and Casmir Agbo, the Public Relations Officer, among others.

The election was conducted by the national leadership of IPAC under the supervision of the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC).