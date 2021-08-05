Enugu council workers, primary school teachers to get minimum wage

There is the likelihood that primary school teachers and staff of local governments in Enugu state may receive start receiving their own N30,000 minimum wage which their counterparts at the state level have been receiving since February, 2020.

The state chairman, National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Comrade Kenneth Ugwueze, who dropped the cheering news in a telephone interview said before long, the affected workers will smile.

Ugwueze said a committee was set up to negotiate the minimum wage with the state government and has submitted its report.

According to him, the negotiation was taking long because it was not only the council staff but also the primary school teachers who are being paid by the councils.

Said he: “There has been negotiation with the state government over the minimum wage. The committee has concluded their assignment and submitted their report last week.

“It is our belief that very soon, the local government workers and the primary school teachers will receive the minimum wage.”

Efforts to reach the ALGON chairman, Hon. Solomon Onah, proved abortive as his number could not be reached at the time of filing the report.

In the same vein, the NUT chairman, Comrade Theophilus Odo’s number was equally not reachable.

But the Commissioner for Information, Hon. Chidi Aroh said issues concerning local governments are handled by ALGON and not the state government.