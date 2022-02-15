Enugu: Court remands man for alleged murder of wife

A magistrate court in Enugu, Enugu state, has remanded Mr Remijus Nwaju of No 7, Ajali Crescent, Independence Layout, Enugu for alleged murder of his wife, Phelomena Nwaju.

Remijus was alleged to have killed his wife on the 15th of November 2021, an offence punishable under Section 494 of the Criminal Code Cap 30 Vol. 11 Laws of Enugu state of Nigeria 2004.

He was arraigned on a two count charge bordering on murder.

The charge in a suit no; CMC/15c/2022, reads: “That you Remijus Nwaju, male, of No 7 Ajali Crescent Independence Layout Enugu, and others at large did commit the offence of murder.

“That you intentionally caused the death of your wife, Philomena Nwaju, by hitting her with an object in the head which led to her death.”

When the matter came up mentioning, the prosecutor, Inspector Ruben Ihejiobi prayed the court to adjourn the hearing pending the Department of Public Prosecutions, DPP’s report on the case.

The presiding magistrate, his worship, Mag. Ngozi Edeani adjourned the case till March 23, 2022 and remanded the suspect in Nigeria Correctional Centre, Enugu.