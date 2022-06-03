Enugu cult war claims 2

Enugu, the Coal City has again erupted in a cult war as rival cult groups have killed two people in different locations of the town.

Blueprint gathered that one cultist was allegedly gunned down at the New Garriki, while another was gunned down at Ogui New Layout.

It was gathered that the two incidents took place Wednesday afternoon.

One of the persons that fell to the bullets of the cultists at the New Garriki was said to be a keke rider while the other one killed at New Layout was a student of one of the higher institutions in the city.

Efforts made to get the police to comment on the incident proved abortive as the police spokesman, Daniel Ndukwe, could not be reached on his cell phone.

The rival cult war has again put the residents in a precarious situation thereby forcing people to return to the houses in good time.

“I have told all my children and my husband that the city is not safe now because of the cult war that has started again,” a trader, Mrs. Nkechi Ezedimma, said.

“I saw people running helter skelter at the New Garriki and when I asked they told me that cult boys killed one of the keke riders,” a keke operator disclosed, saying he had to run for his dear life.

