Enugu demolishes sinking 3-storey building

Enugu state government, Sunday demolished a sinking three-storey building within the Maryland Layout axis of Enugu South local government area, Enugu metropolis.

The occupants of the building, tenants most of whom were unable to evacuate their property before the demolition, wept uncontrollably lamenting their fate while some expressed gratitude to God for sparing their lives.

There was no casualty as all the occupants were hurriedly evacuated to forestall the collapse of the building on them.

It was gathered that the ground floor of the building, situated at number 9, Egwuekwe Street, Maryland Layout, instantly caved-in at about 2 a.m. on Saturday living the rest of the building in a perilous situation.

Speaking to newsmen while inspecting the sinking building, the state Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Mr Greg Nnaji, expressed sadness over the inability of individuals to follow adequate procedures of constructing buildings.

Nnaji said his ministry would ensure proper investigation of the immediate and remote causes of the building collapse.

“I will advise people living around the affected building to vacate the environment because it is not safe for them until investigation about the cause of the incident is carried out,’’ he said.

Also speaking, chairman of Enugu State Capital Territory Development Authority, Chief Joseph Onoh, said while investigation is ongoing, the remaining structure would be demolished and pulled down for public safety.