Enugu deploys GIS to improve security

The Enugu state government says it is deploying Geographic Information System (GIS) to improve security, road infrastructure and agriculture in the state.

Chief Chinedu Ugwu, Project Co-ordinator of Rural Access and Mobility Project (RAMP) – 2, revealed this at a stakeholders’ sensitization workshop and training on GIS-Based road inventories and mapping in

Enugu state yesterday.

Ugwu said the GIS system and its mapping would allow the state to have real-time data for proper satellite identification of places and locations within the state.

He noted that the project would also help government to know the situation of all roads, houses, schools, markets, hospitals, bridges, river crossing, farms and other important landmarks of the state.

“First, it will help to improve security generally, especially at the local areas and it will be a great tool for security and emergency personnel for search and rescue in the state and to easily identify

locations at any moment of the day.

“Again on security, with the GIS, you easily locate where you are going through your cell-phones (internet) and you do not have need to ask anybody for location anymore, which at times exposes a visitor to security risk.

“It will help us develop our road infrastructure and know the ones that are federal and state roads as well as to know rural roads, the state and conditions of these roads, whether tarred or un-tarred, do

they have potholes or not?

“It will also help to give a general impression on what is on ground in terms of development amenities as well as make government to restrategise on how to fast-track planning and infrastructure

development and its spread in the whole state,’’ he said.

