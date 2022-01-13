Enugu: Foundation floats free education school for less privileged

A charity organisation, Helpers Social Development Foundation (HSDF), has launched Helpers Foundation School in Oji River, Enugu state to provide free and quality education to less privileged and vulnerable children.

Owing to the importance of education, the organisation deemed it necessary to enroll 200 less privileged children this 2022 to help them secure a better future.

This was made known on Tuesday by a co-founder and chairman of the foundation, Mr Okeke Chidi Chinwendu during an official opening of the nursery/primary school at Galaxy Junction Oji River LGA, Enugu state.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr Chinwendu said over 200 less privileged children would benefit from the foundation’s free education programme, including school uniform, text books and feeding.

He said the organisation decided to establish the school to help them realise their vision and mission of reaching out to less privileged and un-reached orphan and impacting them with knowledge for a better future and peaceful society.

“We are here to officially open Helpers Foundation Nursery and Primary School which will offer free education to orphans and less privileged children within Oji River and its environs. Because of Covid-19, the financial challenges lingering before it increased to worst.

“Based on the condition in the nation and need to support, we were able to establish this school to offer free education to less privileged to help have a peaceful society and better future.

“The organisation started in 2016 and registered as non-profit organisation in 2019. We impact the life of over 5000 individuals through our different interventions in different community and city across the country.”