Enugu gov to provide space for NITDA South East zonal office

Enugu state governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has promised to provide an office space for the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) to set up her South-east Zonal office.

The governor who was represented by the commissioner for Science and Technology Hon Obi Kama said this at the opening ceremony of a 5-day training programme organized for People Living with Disabilities (PLWD’s) at the Enugu State Technology Hub and Youth Innovation Centre, Enugu.

He said massive unemployment, due to the post COVID-19 pandemic, has prompted the state government in taking proactive steps in ensuring that youths of the state leverage on the new entrepreneurial and economic opportunities associated with digital economy which led to the establishment of the Enugu State Technology Hub and Youth Innovation Centre.

“It was therefore necessary to empower the PLWD’s in the ‘New Normal’ situation through capacity building programmes on ICT which will accelerate their opportunities in tapping into the endless possibilities unlocked by digitalization.

He commended NITDA for implementing the training of Persons living with Disabilities in the state.

