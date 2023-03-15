Enugu governorship election: Speak out on Mbah’s certificate, group tells NYSC DG

The Director General of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Yasha’u Dogara Ahmed, has been charged to speak out on the certificate issued to Mr. Peter Mbah, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Enugu state.

A group under the aegis of Total Support for the Rule of Law and Justice Initiative and Enugu Progressive Forum, made this call on Wednesday in Abuja.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, the Media and Publicity Secretary of the group, Bar. Cynthia Mbakwe, said they will continue to hold all those who seek public office in the 2023 general election to account not only for their promises but for all the claims of qualifications they make.

She explained that the press conference was to update the press and Nigerians on the happenings and outcome of the Court ordered investigation on the allegations of certificate forgery by Mbah.

“On the 6th February, 2023 a copy of a letter from the Court Registrar was dispatched to the Nigeria Police Force communicating the order of the Court directing for the investigation into the direct criminal complaint which we initiated against Mr. Peter Mbah.

“We must say that we have been observing the investigation activities particularly with a view to ensuring that it is done professionally, timely and in line with the provisions of the law.

“At this point, our observation is that the officers of the Nigeria Police Force in charge of the investigation have been professional in their approach. For that we commend the Nigeria Police for this,” she said.

Alleging that Mbah has been making moves to ensure that some NYSC officials do his bidding, the group further alleged that some of the officials are delaying the response to the Police in their investigation of the allegations of forgery of his NYSC certificate which they made against him.

“It is at this juncture that we make bold to call on the Director General of the National Youth Service Corps Brigadier General Yusha’u Dogara Ahmed to immediately save the image of the Corps and respond to the investigation of the Police and confirm whether the NYSC issued Mr. Peter Mbah with the NYSC he presented to INEC.

“We give the DG the benefit of doubt of not being aware of the shenanigans of the officials who are stalling a court ordered police investigation and that the DG cannot afford to take a decision that will compromise the integrity of the NYSC, hence we call on the DG to direct for an immediate response to the Assistant Inspector General of Police Zone 7 Headquarters Abuja who the court directed to investigate the matter and report back to the police so as not to seem complicit in a crime he is not aware of.

“It is surprising that after close to three weeks a letter for confirmation was sent to the Director General of NYSC by the police, the NYSC is yet to respond to the police. We therefor give the DG NYSC 24 hours to respond to the AIG Zone 7 Police Headquarters. Failure to comply, we shall mobilize our members to occupy the headquarters of NYSC until they do the needful,” the group said.

