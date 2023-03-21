Enugu guber: Edeoga supporters besiege INEC, insists LP won

Members of the “Obidient Movement,” as well as the supporters of the Labour Party governorship candidate in Enugu state, Hon. Chijoke Edeoga, have besieged the premises of the Independent Electoral Commission, INEC, Enugu, insisting that Labour Party won the election.

The irate supporters who have been keeping vigil for two days along the major roads leading to INEC office since security agents barricaded the road, mounted canopies and have vowed to stay put until they reclaim their supposed mandate.

The supporters also pulled resources together and have been eating and drinking since the vigil began.

Speaking to Blueprint correspondent on the incident, the Enugu state chairman of LP, Barr. Casmir Agbo said that they were there because they did not want PDP to manipulate the outcome of the election.

Recall that because of incongruity in the results from two local governments, Nkanu East and Nsukka, INEC had suspended collation of the governorship election until the matter is resolved.

“We are here because of the governorship election that PDP are trying to manipulate. We won convincingly in all the 17 local government areas. We won by more than 11,000 votes. We have seen the results. The only problem is the Nkanu East,” Agbo said.

Agbo also said that Labour Party won in Nsukka but that PDP raised the issue of Nsukka because they kicked about the over votes in Nkanu East.

“They have forgotten that during the Presidential election Nsukka gave Obi more than 60,000 votes. They raised the Nsukka issue because we raised the issue of Nkanu East,” the party chairman points out.

The Director General, DG, of Take Back Enugu For Edeoga Initstive, Nnamdi Anigbo said that they would not bulge until they reclaim their mandate.

“I am here because we want to reclaim our mandate irrespective of the fact that some people thrive in illegality.

“The masses want to do the right thing through their votes that they want Nigeria to be better but it is unfortunate INEC is trying to take Nigerians for granted. We are here to show the world that we cannot be cowed.

“This is the second day and we shall be here until justice takes it’s course. Our resolve is that a new Nigeria is possible. A Nigeria devoid of of corruption is possible,” Anigbo said.

Incidentally, supporters of PDP and the PDP governorship candidate, Mr. Peter Mbah, Monday equally demonstrated, asking INEC to declare their candidate winner of the governorship election having won majority votes from the 15 local governments that were not in contention.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

