Enugu guber primary: Delegates defy sit-at-home, back Edeoga





In spite of the biting effect of sit-at-home order in the south East zone, delegates from Enugu North Senatorial zone in Enugu state on Wednesday came out en masse to endorse Hon. Chijioke Edeoga as the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), governorship election come 2023.

Enugu North senatorial district is made up of six local government areas which include, Nsukka, Uzo Uwani, Igbo Eze South, Igbo-Eze North, Udenu and Igbo Etiti.

The delegates who came out in their numbers at the party secretariat at the local government headquarters pledged unalloyed support as they received Hon Edeoga and his divine train.

Addressing the delegates, Hon. Edeoga, vowed to consolidate on developmental achievements and peaceful atmosphere already in the state while thanking the governor of Enugu for granting aspirants the opportunity to interface with delegates across the area.

Describing Igbo Eze North as “the power base of politics in Enugu state”, Hon Edeoga recalled that he started his political journey from the local government and assured them that they would never be sidelined under his tenure, if given the mandate.

“Your pain will be my pain, your joy will be my joy. I promise you before God and man, that I would not forget you, if you pray, support and vote me to become the governor of Enugu”.

At Uzo Uwani, Udenu, Igbo Etiti, Nsukka and Igbo Eze South, Hon. Edeoga promised to humbly lead the people of Enugu state to the promised land.

“If you give me the mandate, I will stand in the gap for everyone both young, old, students, workers, retirees etc. I have come also to remind you that my name is still Chijioke Edeoga, I am not the only Edeoga in the race for now but my trust is in God Almighty,” he said.

The six local government party chairmen, their youth and women leader counterparts were also on ground when Hon Edeoga with the Divine Train interfaced with the delegate who drummed support for him.

In their separate addresses, the chairmen described Hon Edeoga as a humble jolly fellow who would make a good servant-leader and pledged undiluted support for him during the forth coming primary election..

