Enugu INEC office razed





Arsonists, Sunday morning, set ablaze another office of the Independent Electoral Commissioner (INEC) in Awgu local government area of Enugu state.



This brings to three offices of the commission set on fire by hoodlums in the state in the past four months.



It was gathered that the arsonists climbed through the perimeter fence to gain access into the office.



The fire, which started in the early hours of Sunday, did substantial damage to INEC office before the quick response of the Fire Service helped to salvage the situation.



Efforts to get the police to comment on the incident could not yield dividend because the spokesman, Dan Ndukwe, could not be reached for comment. He could not even respond to his WhatsApp message.



In reaction, INEC public relations officer, Mr. Pius Eze said he was yet to get information on the incident but said he would do something and get back to our correspondent.



“So many people have called me; your colleagues over the issue. I am just back from church, service and as soon as I get something, I’ll let you know,” he said.

Related