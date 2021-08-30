Enugu lawmaker appeals to Ugwuanyi to complete Obune – Ugwuoba road



Owing to the deteriorating state of the 19.4 kilometre Obune- Ekwere Inyi- Ugwuoba road in Oji River local government area of Enugu state, the member representing Oji River constituency at the Enugu State House of Assembly, Hon. Jeff Mbah, has appealed to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, to with despatch ensure the asphalting of the road one year after the earth work had been completed.



Mbah who made the appeal during the burial mass of his late brother, Dr. Theophilus Mbah at the weekend, said the request became necessary to save the road which had been completed with culverts and drainages, from being ravaged by flooding and erosion.



The lawmaker who is also the House Committee member on Information, noted that the road which is being constructed in conjunction with the Rural Access Mobility Programme, RAMP and the state government would save it from degradation if it is asphalted in good time.

He, however, acknowledged that if not for the earthen work already done on the road since last year, the Oji River Local Government and indeed Inyi people would have been experiencing a worse road.



“His Excellency graciously awarded the road to Ferotex Engineering who did an earth work on it with culverts and drainages. We are very, very grateful to him for that because if not for that, nobody would have been able to pass it.



“But all we are asking, like Oliver Twist, is that having spent such huge amount of money, it will be nice if we secure the road properly by putting asphalt on it, even if it means doing it bit by bit. That will save government money and that will also advertise more on the goodwill of the governor, ” he appealed.



Speaking about his brother’s demise, Mbah lamented that he lost a dear one in the death of his elder brother, late Dr. Theophilus, popularly called, Lord Theo in his day, saying that, “he was like a father to me.”



In his burial sermon, the officiating priest, Rev. Okechukwu Nwadinobi, said the deceased lived a good life and called on the living to live their lives for God who would require all to render accounts of their stewardship.



Nwandinobi urged all to seek God at all times especially now that they have strength to work for God and humanity, so that when the time comes, they will be remembered for their good works and eventually be rewarded with eternal life.

“Remember that one day, you will leave everything and answer God’s call. What are you doing with what God gave to you? How did you live your life on earth?



“God will one day ask for your stewardship. Now that you have strength, do all in your power to please God with your life so that God will accept you at the last day,” he said and called on all to repent and embrace God before it is too late.

Many dignitaries attended the burial including the Speaker of the Enugu State House of Assembly, Hon. Edward Ubosi, other house of assembly members, traditional rulers, among others.