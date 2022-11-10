Enugu monarch seeks stiffer penalty for youth who stripped widow naked 

The traditional ruler of Agulese, Mmaku, Awgu local government area of Enugu state, Igwe Nevo Obasi, the Ogrisi Igbo I of Mmaku Kingdom, has condemned in strong terms the act of stripping a widow naked because she picked snails from a forest termed to be sacred.

The victim, Mrs. Anthonia Okonkwo, was last weekend, dragged about in the community naked by about 20 boys who felt that she desecrated their sacred forest where it is forbidden for people to pick snails.

But touched by the gory occurrence, Igwe Obasi, Wednesday, in company of the local government chairman, Pedro Nwankwo and Commissioner for Gender Affairs, Hon. Peace Nnaji, who addressed the press at TARMA SAC office on the incident, said it was an abomination and that those involved in the public disgracing of the widow should be imprisoned for 50 years.

“That was a shameful act. I have been on the throne for 21 years and I have never seen this type of thing happen.

“They would have informed me. They did not report to anybody but decided to disgrace the lady. The woman they disgraced is somebody’s wife, mother, sister or aunt. It was bad.

“Anyone involved in this incident must be arrested. They should be in jail for 50 years. They had no right to do anything at all even if she had done anything bad,” Igwe Obasi said.

He said Mmaku is mired in tradition and culture and had many idols and deities but if anybody offended any of them in anyway, it is the chief priest of the deities that should prescribe the atonement, which is either a goat, cock or eggs but not to strip a woman or man naked.