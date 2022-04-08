Enugu: Mother of 2 regains freedom after 6 days in captivity 

A mother of two, Ekeocha Queeneth Odichi was freed by the kidnappers after spending six days with her abductors after her family paid N7 million ransom.

The ugly incident happened at 6:50am on Friday, February 5, 2022 when Ekeocha was on her way to school with her children.

Narrating the incident, Ekeocha said a Toyota Camry car double crossed the tricycle she boarded with her two children on that faithful day along the ESBS-Ugwuaji Road, while the tricycle operator fled in what looked like a conspiracy.

The emotion-laden Mrs Ekeocha narrated her ordeal with the hoodlums after six harrowing days before she was released when a ransom of seven million naira was paid to the kidnappers.

She said she was blindfolded for those days and given food and water once a day, while the kidnappers threatened to kill her if her family members did not respond quickly.

According to her, she was lucky that she was not raped as she prayed for those she contacted to respond as soon as possible

According to Mrs Ekeocha, she has been having nightmares following her trauma as she has been living in fear of the unknown.

She said the kidnapping experience has already affected her career as a Master’s degree holder because she finds it difficult to engage in conversation with anyone publicly and lacks trust in people because she does not want the incident to repeat.