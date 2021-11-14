Enugu: NDE trains 540 ESPW in ABT

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Enugu state, has commenced the training of 540 Extended Special Public Works (ESPW), participants in three senatorial districts of the state.

Consequently, 180 ESPW participants who had earlier benefited from the Basic Business Training (BBT) would be trained in Advanced Business Training (ABT) in each of the three Senatorial Districts of Enugu state: Enugu East Senatorial District, Enugu North Senatorial District and Enugu West Senatorial District.

The two-day training took off from Isi -Uzo local government area for Enugu East Senatorial District and will subsequently 180 ESPW participants will benefit from the same ABT in Enugu north and Enugu west senatorial districts respectively.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the ABT at Ikem, the headquarters of Isi-Uzo local government area, the state coordinator, National Directorate of Employment (NDE) in Enugu state, Chief Donatus Uchegbu Azubuike, who represented the NDE director general, Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, enjoined the participants to avail themselves of the opportunities provided by President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration through the NDE to reduce poverty to the barest minimum in Nigeria by participating actively to grasp all the rudiments of ABT to enable them to be productive in future.

Azubuike noted that the ABT is expected to equip ESPW participants with adequate entrepreneurial skills that would enable them start and manage micro businesses.

He also noted that the participants are expected to have made some savings through the allowances they received as participants of ESPW to start their own businesses.

“The skills acquired during the execution of ESPW projects in various communities and local governments areas would be put in great use for self employment. Therefore, the training is

targeted at awakening your entrepreneurial skills so that you can put all your ideas, knowledge and experiences into productive venture that would be sustainable.

“The training will launch you into the orbit of business. You can start on a small scale and grow from there.

“People who had gone through the training are doing well in their business after undergoing the training. Take the training serious and you will not regret that you participated,” he told the participants.

The NDE Chief Enterprises Officer, Mrs Augustina Chilaka, who represented the Special Public Works, director, also urged the participants to avail themselves the opportunity the training offered, pointing out that they should put in more effort to utilise the two day training.

“Utilise the two days you are going to do the training. Listen very well so that you can do a good feasibility report,” she urged.