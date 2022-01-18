Enugu observes forced sit-at-home order

Even as the leadership of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has reiterated that they have suspended the weekly sit-at-home every Monday, residents of Enugu, the state capital have continued to comply with the order.

This was because on Monday, the streets of Enugu were almost deserted and the ever busy high ways in the town became a shadow of their former selves as commercial vehicle operators were nowhere to be seen.

In the same vein, markets, banks, schools and shops, remained closed.

It was gathered that markets in the remote villages could not hold for fear of hoodlums who had taken it upon themselves to enforce the suspended sit at home order.

The fear of the residents, it was also gathered, was as a result of the last Monday’s attack in various parts of Enugu metropolis and some towns where the enforcers of the sit-at-home shot sporadically into the air to scare away residents and even shot some persons dead while some vehicles were set on fire for daring to come out.

Unconfirmed reports however had it that people riding on motorcycles dispersed traders at Obollo Afor in Udenu local government area, Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s local government.

They were said to have forced people out of their shops while shooting into the air but nobody was shot or killed.

Last week, it was further gathered, hoodlums who came in a Sienna mini bus went to Eke Agbogugu in Awgu local government area and scared away traders and residents.

This informed the observance of the sit-at-home yesterday, it was gathered.

“Nobody would want to die or be wounded. That is why people are sitting at home today,” a resident, James Omoke said.

However, efforts to get the police to comment on the postponed order proved abortive because all efforts to get the police spokesman, Daniel Ndukwe, to comment on the development became futile.