Enugu PDP governorship candidate denies death rumour



Newly elected governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Enugu state, Barr. Peter Ndubisi Mbah, has denied the report of his supposed assassination.

Mbah who said he is hale and hearty, noted that at no time was he shot not to talk of being assassinated as the report on the social media had it.

Mbah’s media representative, Mr. Dan Nwomeh, who debunked the death rumour said that it was not the PDP governorship candidate, Mbah, that was assassinated rather it was the former Director General of Science Equipment Development Institute (SEDI), Enugu, Dr. Samuel Ndubisi that was assassinated sometime ago, not Peter Mbah.

“The story is false and malicious. Peter Mbah is hale and hearty,” he said.

The story had set Enugu agog on Sunday that Mbah had been assassinated by unknown gunmen.

