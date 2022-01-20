Enugu: Police mount manhunt over murder of APC members

The Nigeria Police Enugu state command, Wednesday, commenced a serious manhunt and investigation to fish out the gunmen that killed two APC members who were having a ward meeting at Obeagu Ward, Enugu South local government area and abducted one on Tuesday.

As a result, the commissioner of police has called on political parties to apprise the police about their meetings to forestall a similar incident from occurring again.

“The Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command, CP Abubakar Lawal, has today, 19/01/2022, visited scene of the alleged incident of invasion, shooting, injury, murder and abduction, by yet-to-be identified armed hoodlums, at Obeagu Ward 3 Party Secretariat of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Obeagu-Awkunanaw community of Enugu South LGA, while the Party’s members were having a political meeting on 18/01/2022 at about 7pm.

“He also visited one seriously injured victim in the hospital where he is receiving treatment.

“In view of this, the CP has ordered the immediate launch of discreet investigation, rescue of one Mike Ogbonna (alias “Okwadike”), alleged to have been abducted to an unknown destination during the invasion, and the manhunt of the assailants, who are said to have shot sporadically and murdered two (2) male members of the Party, one Kelvin Nnaemeka Ezeoha (former Enugu South LGA APC Chairman) and Chidera Ogaba, as well as seriously injured one other.

“Meanwhile, the victims were immediately moved to a nearby hospital, where Kelvin Nnaemeka Ezeoha and Chidera Ogaba, were both confirmed dead by medical doctors and deposited in the mortuary for preservation and autopsy, while the injured victim is responding to treatment,” the statement said.