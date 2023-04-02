Enugu seals hotel used by INEC to issue certificates of return 

The Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority (ECTDA), weekend, sealed the hall of Bon Platinum hotel in Enugu state, where the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) issued certificates of return to the governor-elect of the state, Peter Mbah and state House of Assembly members-elect.

The ECTDA, an urban development and infrastructure management agency of the state government, said the decision was in response to a reported structural defect of the double decker hall which caused a big bang during the issuance of the certificates of return to the 2023 election winners in the state Thursday.

The bang, which occurred during the issuance of certificates of return, caused fear among recipients of the certificates, INEC officials, commissioner of police in the state and several others who scampered for safety during the incident.

The process was, however, completed, amidst fear of possible collapse.

Some officials of the ECTDA, who visited the hall Friday, for inspection, said they discovered that the building had no approval plan.

Another structure under construction in the hotel also had no approval of the agency, the officials said.

Josef Onoh, the chairperson of the ECTDA, told reporters in Enugu that the management of the hotel was “impatient” because they did not allow the agency to conclude its investigation of the facility, but was appealing to be allowed to hold another function in the “distressed hall” without addressing the fault in the hall. (Premium Times)

