Enugu traders to protest demolition of Kenyatta Electrical Market

Traders at Kenyatta Market, Enugu, who were predominantly electrical parts dealers, paint and other building materials, have threatened to rise against the Enugu state government should they give out the land where their shops had been before they were demolished.

They isist the land must not be given to individuals and organisations but used for building public utilities.



On August 4, 2022, the state government, through the Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority (ECTDA), rolled out bulldozers and caterpillars and demolished the popular electrical parts market, thereby sacking the traders from their shops.



The move by the state government was to force the traders to move over to the newly developed market located along Enugu-Port Harcout Expressway, Ugwuaji.

It was to probably decongest the market and curb the traffic gridlock being witnessed in the area.



However, the displaced traders whose shops were demolished have sworn to embark on mass demonstration against the state government should the place be given out to an individual, or groups to develop other than building public utilities like schools or hospitals.



The enraged displaced traders said they are waiting to see what government would do on the land, adding that if they were ejected for ulterior motive, government should wait for their uprising that might have dire consequences.



One of the traders who had five shops in the demolished market said that government should compensate them instead of just demolishing their shops.

Mr Ochiora regretted that the land that belonged to the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) was developed by the traders and that they were paying levies to the NYCN as well as the local government.

He wondered why the state government should wake up and demolish the shops.

