Enugu: Ugwuanyi, Ekweremadu hold parallel primaries

The cold war that had been brewing in Enugu state over zoning and possible successor to Governor Ugwuanyi came to a head on Sunday following the parallel House of Assembly and House of Representives primaries held at various venues and locations.

The parallel primaries produced various candidates which has put journalists covering the exercise into confusion.

Social media operators since Sunday have been dishing out different results and winners of the primaries.

While the reporters favourably disposed to Gov. Ugwuanyi’s group report that the primaries had been peaceful, the Ekweremadu supporters report that the primaries were marred by violence and shooting.

In spite of the divergent reports, the camps dished out names of successful candidates that scaled the primaries.

For instance, the Ugwuanyi group who reported a peaceful exercise named the former PDP chairman in Enugu State, Engr. Vita Abba, as the House of Reps candidate for Nsukka and Igbo-Eze South Federal Constituency, while the Ekweremadu group reported Hon. Chima Obieze as the winner of the House of Assembly candidate to go to the House a third time.

Both camps were united that the court processes that trailed the choice of three delegates had not been completed before the exercise kicked off.

A political analyst, Nnamdi Umeh said the Ekweremadu-Ugwuanyi feud might rob PDP the opportunity of fielding candidates for the forthcoming polls.

“The way I see this thing, the rivalry between Ugwuanyi and Ekweremadu may deny PDP the opportunity of fielding candidates for the forthcoming election since both are in courts over the list of delegates,” Umeh said.

