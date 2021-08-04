Enumeration: Monarch lauds Humanitarian Affairs minister on Zamfara school feeding programme



The Emir of Maru in Zamfara, Alhaji Abubakar Maigari, has lauded the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, on her numerous efforts in providing succour to the less privileged under the National Social Investment Programmes, especially the ongoing enumeration of schools in the National Home Grown Feeding Programme (NHGSFP) in the state.



According to a statement made available to Blueprint, Wednesday, signed by the Deputy Director of Information, Rhoda Ishaku Iliya, speaking Tuesday, during a courtesy visit by officials from the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, the Emir said the programme had led to significant increase in pupils’ enrolment in schools.



He said: “Based on the information and record available to us, the programme has increased pupils’ enrollment. In fact, some children are taking themselves to schools without even informing their parents. Therefore, I want to use this medium on behalf of the entire people of Maru emirate to commend President Muhammadu Buhari for initiating the programme.

“I specially want to appreciate our daughter and the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, for her efforts in ensuring the programme reached all targeted beneficiaries across the country. I urge all stakeholders to support the programme to ensure its sustainability and success.



“Education for the future of our children requires every body’s support and cooperation, so parents and guardians should ensure adequate education of their children. Also, the teachers and food vendors, as well as other officials in charge of feeding the children ,should ensure justice and fairness.”

Speaking earlier, the Assistant Legal Adviser of the ministry, Mr Ibrahim Modibbo, who led of the ministry officials to the palace, said the visit was part of the validation of the ongoing enumeration exercise of the programme taking place across Zamfara, noting that the reason for the enumeration exercise was to address challenges of the programme.



“We are satisfied with what we saw in the centres so far visited. However, we noticed inadequate number of pupils in some schools and also observed that the feeding has stopped since return of schools after the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.