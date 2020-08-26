Envious appointees twisting our Abuja visit, suspended Anambra monarch alleges

The suspended traditional ruler of Abacha, Idemili North local government area of Anambra state, Igwe Godwin Mbakwe, has appealed to his subjects to remain calm and peaceful as stakeholders were working towards resolving the crisis.

Mbakwe, who was among the 12 monarchs slammed with one year suspension by Governor Willie Obiano over their trip to Abuja last month for travelling without government approval, regretted that some political appointees and others ‘envious’ of their throne were escalating the matter.

The reaction was sequel to a peaceful protest staged to Anambra state government house by some people of Abacha, led by the community President General, Mr Ifeanyi Okeke, demanding for withdrawal of certificate of recognition issued to the traditional ruler.

The protesters, numbering about 50, displayed placards of different inscriptions some of which read, “Abacha is at peace with Akpokuedike Global (Governor Willie Obiano)’, ‘We demand removal of G. B. C. Mbakwe’, ‘We are not in support of Mbakwe trip to Abuja,’ ‘We commend Obiano for suspending G. B. C. Mbakwe,” and others, equally distanced themselves from the visit.

Okeke had during the protest said, “We don’t have anything against the government. That is why we have come to show solidarity to them for suspending G. B. C. Mbakwe. The government provided us with power supply, borehole water, road and community infrastructure projects.”

“We have three of our brothers in his government. We also want to inform the government that our suspended Igwe has been violating our constitution since 20 years he was crowned. The constitution says you must perform ofala every three years. But he has not done that since twenty years. We also have records of other things he has done that demands for his removal as Igwe.”

But the monarch, Igwe Godwin Benedict Chuba (G. B. C) Mbakwe dismissed the allegations, saying the protesters were contracted by some helll bent on removing him so as to pave the way for a successor from a section of the community.

“Don’t mind them. It is a mere envy. They are doing this to protect their interest and interest of their sponsors. They don’t understand what suspension is. We, the Concerned Traditional Rulers Forum travelled to meet and commend the President over his landmark projects in the South-east. We didn’t go there to discuss Obiano.

“These people always travelling to Awka to report their traditional ruler are the same people peddling rumours against me. They went to street to jubilate when they heard that I was kidnapped. They want me to leave the throne so that someone from their bloc can produce a successor.

“Abacha has two blocs; Akanato and Umudizi. Akanato where they come from produced my predecessor. Ask them how many times did their brother, my predecessor celebrated ofala when he was on the throne. Did anybody from Umudizi disturb him? Abacha has a historical background rooted in Nri culture. We don’t celebrate ofala but Igu Aro like Nri kingdom does. I celebrate Iguaro every year. They have laid so many accusations against me but God always vindicates me. Majority of Abacha people including the cabinet are solidly behind me.”